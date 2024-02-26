Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.71 ($17.74).
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.78) to GBX 1,510 ($19.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.10) to GBX 1,070 ($13.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.26) to GBX 820 ($10.32) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 920.60 ($11.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 966.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 982.40.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
