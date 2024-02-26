Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.71 ($17.74).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.78) to GBX 1,510 ($19.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Entain to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.10) to GBX 1,070 ($13.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.26) to GBX 820 ($10.32) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity

Entain Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.19) per share, with a total value of £72,810 ($91,677.16). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 920.60 ($11.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 966.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 982.40.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

