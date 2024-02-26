Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Lessened by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after buying an additional 195,690 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENPH traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $119.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,589. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

