Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $71.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $62.85 on Monday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

