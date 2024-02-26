Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$18.85 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.85 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.83.
The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
