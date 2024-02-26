Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Receives “Tender” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their tender rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has a $18.85 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of ERF opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,301,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $12,740,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

