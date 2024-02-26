Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.21

Energi (NRG) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Energi has a market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $555,448.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00072902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00024038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,445,529 coins and its circulating supply is 73,446,127 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

