Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stake Lifted by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 187.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 6.1% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 1,528,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,990 in the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

