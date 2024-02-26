Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.65.

ESRT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

