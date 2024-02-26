Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$14.54. The company had a trading volume of 265,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

