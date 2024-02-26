Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.59

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $10.37. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 169,990 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,965,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after purchasing an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 271,004 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

