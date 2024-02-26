Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.