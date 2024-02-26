Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

