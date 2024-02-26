Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

