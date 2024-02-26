Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

BROS stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $135,776.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,520,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

