Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Driven Brands stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

