DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 0.3 %

DASH opened at $121.76 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.