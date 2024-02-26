Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 585.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. Docebo has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

