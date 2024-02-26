Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

