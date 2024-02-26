Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 9,213,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,148,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
