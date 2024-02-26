Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 9,213,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,148,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period.

