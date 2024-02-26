Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 6.1%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $145.67. 513,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,179,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.87.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.