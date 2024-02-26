Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD remained flat at $46.93 on Monday. 238,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.