DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 3.4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.23. 411,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,087,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,652.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,834,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

