Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of APPS stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.69. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
