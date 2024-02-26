Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.86 and a 52-week high of $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average of $162.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

