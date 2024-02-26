Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $690.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 972.70 ($12.25), with a volume of 893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.96).

Dewhurst Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 795.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 795.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of £32.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,532.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

