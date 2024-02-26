Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DVN opened at $43.88 on Monday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 645,211 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

