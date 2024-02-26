Desjardins Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$2.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.19.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.72.

(Get Free Report)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.