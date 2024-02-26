Desjardins Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$2.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.19.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
