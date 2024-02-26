DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

