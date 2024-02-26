Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

