Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Delek US Stock Up 2.2 %
Delek US stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
