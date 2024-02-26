Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

DE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.60. 572,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,579. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.28. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

