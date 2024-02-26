Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $251.65. 2,486,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

