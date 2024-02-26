DA Davidson Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $48.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $932.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

