CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
CVR Partners Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $118.38.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
