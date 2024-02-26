CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $118.38.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 509.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

