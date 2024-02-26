CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $45.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

CUBE stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,845.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,785,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after acquiring an additional 94,455 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 112,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

