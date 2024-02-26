CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.