Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $17.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

