Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CRT)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of CRT opened at $17.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

