Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of CRT opened at $17.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.10.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
