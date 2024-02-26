Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 700.50 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.36.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

