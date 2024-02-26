CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.16.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,503,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

