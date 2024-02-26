Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 89,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

