Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 355,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,202,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,473,090 shares of company stock worth $47,432,091. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

