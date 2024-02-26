Coupang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 16,790 put options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 12,481 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPNG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,406,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

