CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

