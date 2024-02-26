Cormark Cuts Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.74. 203,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$393.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.70.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

