CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

