Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.91

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 298311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. Cormark lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

