Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

STZ opened at $247.23 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.