Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 36,312 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.