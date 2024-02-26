Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.6 %
CMG stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.76.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.