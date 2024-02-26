Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CMG stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

