Compound Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $618.28 million and $126.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $76.48 or 0.00140162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00038307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005643 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,300 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,243.16397805 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.78162517 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $84,042,639.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.